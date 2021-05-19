be

     Edna Fraley Thomas celebrated her 100th birthday with family and friends Saturday, May 8th at the Beattyville First Church of God with over 150 in attendance! She had family from 4 states to visit that day with a few she hadn’t  seen for several years. Edna would like to thank her family and friends for making the day so special and for the warm wishes and gifts she received. Edna was born in Lee Co. and has lived here all her life.

