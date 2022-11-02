Thomas Charles ‘Tricky” McGuire, the husband of 65 years to Mrs. Janet Barrett McGuire of Beattyville, Kentucky, and the son of the late Johnnie and Pearl Richardson McGuire, was born in Lee County, Kentucky on June 5, 1930 and departed this life at his home in Beattyville on October 22, 2022 at the age of 92 years, 4 months and 17 days. He was a former Wiser Oil Company employee and attended the St. Helens and Mt. Olive Christian Churches.
In addition to his wife Janet, Mr. McGuire is survived by a son, Mike McGuire of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky; a grandson, John Lucas McGuire and wife Courtney of Lakewood, Colorado; a sister, Mrs. Nancy McConkey of Tuscola, Illinois; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Mr. McGuire was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Conley, Eddie and Burton McGuire; and two sisters, Georgia Richardson and Loraine Lewsader. Services held Nov. 1st, 2022 at Newnam Funeral Home of Beattyville. Burial Dunaway Cemetery of Highway 587 of Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com. Newnam in charge of arrangements.
