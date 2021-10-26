THOMAS ROBERT REESE, the husband of Mrs. Janet Sue Fox Reese of Beattyville, Kentucky, and the son of the late Clyde Elmer and Marie Moore Reese, was born in Lee County, Kentucky on December 5, 1944 and departed this life at his home in Lee County on October 21, 2021 at the age of 76 years, 10 months and 16 days. He was an Ashland Oil employee for over 20 years, a former Lee County D.E.S. director, a former bookkeeper for Rogers Oil Company, a former Lee County school bus driver, and was the preacher for the Southside Church of Christ. He loved God, and he loved his family. he was a Republican member of the Lee County Board of Elections.
In addition to his wife Sue, Mr. Reese is survived by one daughter, Cindy Brandenburg and husband Jimmy of Beattyville; a granddaughter, Candy Vanderpool and husband Bradley of Columbia, Kentucky; a grandson, Robbie Brandenburg and wife Jennifer of Beattyville; four great grandchildren, Blake and Kinsley Brandenburg and Lexi and Savannah Vanderpool; an honorary grandson, Dylan Wilson of Beattyville; his brothers and sisters, L.C. “Bub” Reese and wife Barbara, Bonnie Dunahoo and husband Charlie, Nancy Abner and husband John all of Beattyville, Patty Barrett of Mt. Sterling, Kentucky, and Becky Mullins and husband Joe of Beattyville; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.Mr. Reese was preceded in death by his parents; and one daughter, Rachel Reese. Private family services held prior to burial at Dunaway Cemetery of Highway 587 of Lee Co. Online condolences newnamfuneralhome.com
