Thomas “Tommy” Cornett, age 76, husband of Bonnie (Britton) Cornett, departed this life on Thursday, September 16, 2021, at his residence in Booneville, KY. Tommy was born June 29, 1945 in the Pebworth Community in Owsley County, a son to the late William Hunter and Arkie (Isaacs) Cornett. He was a retired Sergeant with the Cincinnati Police Department serving in both the Vice Squad and Internal Affairs. He was a member of the Cincinnati Queen City Mason Lodge # 559, and after retirement he worked Security for the Boston Red Soxs baseball team during spring training in Florida. Along with his wife of 41 years; Bonnie, he is survived by 1 son; Tommy Ray Cornett of Lexington, KY, 1 daughter; Brandye Bradley of Tipp City, OH, 1 sister; Shirley Theuneman of West Chester, OH, a sister-in-law; Elva Cornett of Beattyville, KY 2 grandchildren; Brhianna and Aydan Genereux along with many other loving family members, neighbors and friends. Tommy was preceded in death his parents, 1 brother; Eddie Ray Cornett, 2 sisters; Naomi Hafer, and Iva Lee Gabbard.
A celebration of life will be held October 23rd in Cincinnati, Ohio at FOP Hall 1900 Central Parkway beginning at 01:00pm. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.boonevillekyfuneralhome.com. The Booneville Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.