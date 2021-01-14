be

 How will you Honor Dr. MLK Jr.’s Birthday? Thompson Chapel is presenting its’ 4th Community Unity Awareness Program. 

        This year, we are having a Panel  Discussion via Zoom! The  2021 Theme is Community Awareness: Intimate Conversations!

    Date: Monday, 1/18/21, Time:  7-8 pm.

    For a link to join, please email Thompsonchapel1@gmail.com.

     The Moderator is Matescia Stroud. Zoom Host Facilitators, Matescia Stroud & Lili St. Christopher. Panelist are:

Samuel Thompson Jr., Cmt Chair, Ewan Thompson I., Cmt Mbr, Philip Durbin, Educator, Diana Nightingale, Social Worker, Judge Exec. Chuck Caudill, Kendra Steele, WLEX News Producer, Jessica Butler, Beattyville Enterprise GM-Editor, Brian Kendrick, Pastor Beattyville Baptist, Dr. Avis Thompson, Pastor Thompson Chapel. 

We need your support

We’ve been there for you, now we’re asking that you be there for us. While we will continue to share COVID-19 and urgent health news for free, we will be requiring a subscription for most of our news and sports content. Please click on SUBSCRIBE or call your local newspaper office.

Tags

Recommended for you