Thompson Chapel to hold Special Service for Black History Month

Matescia Thompson Stroud (pictured) will be the Guest Speaker at Thompson Chapel on Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 11:00 AM, for Black History Month. If you have not heard Tesci speak, we will promise you that all attendees, will be enlightened from her presentation!
Matescia Stroud, is a graduate of Lee County class of 92’. She holds a B.S. in Business Management and M.S. in Human Resource Management. She has worked in Higher Education for 19 years and is currently employed with Xavier University in Cincinnati, Ohio as the Assistant Director of Employer Relations in the Career Development Office. In addition to connecting students with employers in the Tri-State, Matescia assists students with career preparation by reviewing resumes, facilitating mock interviews and supporting students with job searches. Matescia is passionate about Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging.
Supporting students and staff from a multitude of backgrounds, she connects individuals with resources on and off campus to help address any issues that arise in the classroom or office. She is a Hiring Equity Advisor tasked with ensuring that the university promotes open positions to diverse populations, and facilitates dialog to eliminate bias in the selection and hiring process. Matescia has facilitated presentations on Bias and Race in Education and the Healthcare fields. She has hosted Heart to Heart Conversations, a series that addresses topics that include: Microaggressions, Social Justice Issues, Asian Hate, Police Brutality, and many more in the hopes of creating change!
Matescia lives in Cincinnati Ohio with her husband Anthony Stroud. They have three beautiful children and four grandchildren, and expecting a fifth. She is the daughter of Avis and Samuel Thompson Sr. She is a member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc. and in her spare time, she loves to spend time with her family, travel, cook, read, and volunteer with her sorority sisters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.