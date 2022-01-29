In March of 2021, the Three Forks Museum suffered a substantial blow due to the historic flood that took place.
The friends of the museum and the museum board, along with volunteers, scrambled to protect artifacts and those items of historical significance that is precious to Lee County.
And as you know, preservation is not cheap and history is a necessity in this day and age, so the Three Forks Museum is hosting a fish fry on April 1st on their grounds. It is being sponsored by Citizens Bank & Trust. The meal will cost $10 and include, of course, fish, and side items along with homemade desserts to chose from.
The museum will, also, be having auctions - live, silent, and online as another means to raise money for the museum during the fish fry.
Also, those that are running for office in the 2022 Primary are encouraged to attend and address the crowd for a nominal fee, which will, also, help the museum.
So, mark your calendar, and be sure attend the Three Forks Museum Fish Fry April 1st at 5pm.
