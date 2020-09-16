The Beattyville Enterprise uses all available mugshots w/ permission of Three Forks
Regional Jail.
No mugshots un-used by requests.
No exceptions!
All detainess innocent until proven guilty.
Arrests/Charges/Mugshots= Public Record.
Detainees/Charges:
David Childers- speeding, possession meth, DUI, fleeing police, felon with handgun, possession defaced firearm.
Robert Bishop- contempt court.
Robert Mcintosh- contempt court.
Randell Mcintosh- trespass, P.I.
Terry Sanders- trafficking meth, possession.
Eric Raider- no show
Isaiah Harvey- arson
Isaiah Hall- theft, fleeing police on foot
Ashley Johnson- theft
Ralph McConnell- DUI, no insurance
Douglas Harrison- theft
Chancy Silcox- warrant
Larry Hall- domestic assault 3rd offense within 5 yrs.
Dakota Baker- theft
Justin Spencer- felon with firearm
James Adams- DUI, psoessopn, trafficking heroin, felon with handgun
Chris Begley- warrant
Daniel Bowling- A.I.
Kathy Carter- theft
Timothy Charlton- A.I.
Kenny Dale Clark- trafficking meth
April Clemons- weekender
Camille Congleton- possession meth, opiates, P.I.
Travis Cooper- theft
James Covey- assault
‘Paul Crabtree- possession
Kenneth Estes- possession
James Franks- weekender
Shannon Goosey- possession meth
Zachary Gross- A.I.
Jeff Harrison- trafficking meth
Jerry Hensley Jr- contempt court
Melissa Isaacs- theft by cold checks, criminal forged identity/signature
Vanessa Jones- possession meth
Destiny Autumn Long- behind/unpaid support payments
Jessica Osborne- P.I.
James Powell- trafficking drugs
Ryan Ross- no show
Johnny Shuler- no show
Charles Southers- weekender
Jonathan Tincher- unpaid support payments
Jason Vires- trespass
Angel Webb- no show
Dusty Don Young- DUI, possession, no insurance
Melissa Yunt- trespass
