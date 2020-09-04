Jamie Turner- dis.conduct, threatening, giving officer false info. Anthony Johnson- fleeing police on foot, violate prob. Marty Trent- possession meth, engage in organized crime, assault, DUI. Angelina Johnson- possession meth, opiates, tampering. Robert Mcintosh- trafficking heroin. Conley Vires- kidnap adult. Brenda Taulbee- possession heroin, meth. Jonathan Banks- prob. Violation. Robert Feltner- no show. Lawrence Smith- A.I. assault no injury. Anthony Brooks- felon with gun, possession heroin. Bobby Osborne- trafficking meth, heroin. Jacob Lewis- domestic assault no injury. Rachel Messer- no show. Christopher Lewis- no show. Billy Blevins- dis conduct, menacing, threatening. Janice Whitaker- threatening, dis conduct, menacing. Malea Combs- unlisted charge. Michael Adk. Jenkins- no show. Jacob Harrison- resist arrest, warrant, assault of officer transporting inmates. Isaac Miller- trafficking meth, heroin. Williams Klema- trafficking heroin, possession of stolen firearm. Timothy Elam- trafficking heroin, felon with gun. Nathaniel Barker- theft, theft of mail. Phillip Stone- no show.
