Kristopher Begley 8/25- no show

Daniel Bowling 8/26- P.I.

John Bowman 8/28- no show

Jerod Bradley 8/25- warrant

Herman Chambers 8/23- P.I.

Jonathan Elkins 8/23- state

Christopher Fields 8/25- no show

Michael Fox 8/27- DUI

Ronald Frazier 8/28- DUI, no insurance

Amber Hayes 8/27- trespassing, threatening

Brandon Hunt 8/25- DUI

James Lewis 8/25- bail jump

Mary Mcintosh 8/24- trespass

Johnny Mitchell 8/27- contempt court

Cathy Moore 8/25- no show

Michael Noble 8/25- P.I.

Ova Parks 8/23- state

Shannon Parks 8/28- warrant

Lisa Perkins 8/26- P.I.

Wlgus Roberts 8/24- A.I.

Amy Sebastian 8/27- fleeing police

Timothy Sizemore 8/25- court fines

David Smith 8/23- no show

Nettie Steele 8/28- DUI

Claude Willis 8/27- weekender

Tony Young 8/25- court fines

 The BE uses all available mugshots w/ permission of Three Forks Jail. No photos un-used by request. NO EXCEPTIONS! All detainees innocent until proven guilty. 

