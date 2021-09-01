No photos for following:
Kristopher Begley 8/25- no show
Daniel Bowling 8/26- P.I.
John Bowman 8/28- no show
Jerod Bradley 8/25- warrant
Herman Chambers 8/23- P.I.
Jonathan Elkins 8/23- state
Christopher Fields 8/25- no show
Michael Fox 8/27- DUI
Ronald Frazier 8/28- DUI, no insurance
Amber Hayes 8/27- trespassing, threatening
Brandon Hunt 8/25- DUI
James Lewis 8/25- bail jump
Mary Mcintosh 8/24- trespass
Johnny Mitchell 8/27- contempt court
Cathy Moore 8/25- no show
Michael Noble 8/25- P.I.
Ova Parks 8/23- state
Shannon Parks 8/28- warrant
Lisa Perkins 8/26- P.I.
Wlgus Roberts 8/24- A.I.
Amy Sebastian 8/27- fleeing police
Timothy Sizemore 8/25- court fines
David Smith 8/23- no show
Nettie Steele 8/28- DUI
Claude Willis 8/27- weekender
Tony Young 8/25- court fines
The BE uses all available mugshots w/ permission of Three Forks Jail. No photos un-used by request. NO EXCEPTIONS! All detainees innocent until proven guilty.
