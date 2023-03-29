Derek Scott Brandenburg- A.I.
Jesse Branham- domestic assault
Malcom Burton- threatening, menacing
Dylan Cash- A.I.
Starlett Cash- DUI
Anna Caudill- A.I., willful set fire to land not owned
Joshua Cockerham- DUI, open alcohol in vehicle
Dale Conrad- assault
Jennifer Cox- possess meth
Caroline Dean- possess stolen items
Angela Gabbard- P.I.
Rebecca Griffett- P.I.
Jeff Landsaw- A.I.
Samantha Mcintosh- theft
Loved Parks- possess heroin
Thomas Reed- P.I.
Ricky Satterfield- domestic assault
Larry Shell- strangulation, domestic assault, unlawful imprisonment
Christopher Skipworth- domestic assault
Jamie Smith- DUI
