Timothy Arnold- DUI, no insurance. 3/3
Joshua Banks- threatening. 3/5
James Blackburn- DUI, reckless driving. 3/5
Justin Bowles- state
Angela Bowling- P.I. 2/28
John Campbell 31 of Beattyville- threatening. 3/2
Dylan Cash- domestic assault. 3/5
Herman Chambers- trespassing. 3/2
Edward Clay- contempt court.
Jean Cole- warrant
Jonathan Cole- trafficking meth. 3/3
Jessica Dargavell- possession meth. 3/5
Michael Dempsey- threatening. 2/28
Robert Estes- possession heroin. 3/6
Leslie Gross- possession meth. 2/28
Michael Hatton- no show court
Jeremiah Hobbs- trafficking meth, possession cocaine, possession stolen firearm. 3/3
Lacey Hudson- possession meth. 3/5
John Hughes- no show court
Joe Kirby- violate EPO. 3/3
Jeffrey Landsaw- no show court
Coty Larson- court fines
Brandon Linnig- P.I., possession meth. 3/2
Edward Mcdaniel 30 of Beattyville- trespass. 3/6
William Mcintosh- DUI. 2/28
Brandon Taylor Mcoy- possession meth, reckless driving, no insurance, giving officer false info. 3/5
Shawn Miller- no show court
Robin Minix- contempt court
James Morgan- unlisted
April Mullins- DUI. 3/5
Brittany Mullins- trespass. 3/2
Deangel Napier- court fines
Andrew Penn- reckless driving, no insurance, giving officer false info, possession meth, felon w/ handgun. 3/6
Stacy Prater- possession meth. 2/28
Ashley Rogers- theft. 3/2
Kevin Rose- unlisted
Zachary Schoolar- contempt court.
Cleveland Smith- no show court
Shawn Sparks- no show court
Eddie Sword- orders
Heather Taulbee- P.I. 3/4
Judy Thomas- contempt court
Allenna Tipton- unlisted
Philip Wesley- DUI, careless driving. 3/5
Michael Worley- court fines.
