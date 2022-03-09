Timothy Arnold- DUI, no insurance. 3/3

Joshua Banks- threatening. 3/5

James Blackburn- DUI, reckless driving. 3/5

Justin Bowles- state

Angela Bowling- P.I. 2/28

John Campbell 31 of Beattyville- threatening. 3/2

Dylan Cash- domestic assault. 3/5

Herman Chambers- trespassing. 3/2

Edward Clay- contempt court. 

Jean Cole- warrant

Jonathan Cole- trafficking meth. 3/3

Jessica Dargavell- possession meth. 3/5

Michael Dempsey- threatening. 2/28 

Robert Estes- possession heroin. 3/6

Leslie Gross- possession meth. 2/28

Michael Hatton- no show court

Jeremiah Hobbs- trafficking meth, possession cocaine, possession stolen firearm. 3/3

Lacey Hudson- possession meth. 3/5

John Hughes- no show court

Joe Kirby- violate EPO. 3/3

Jeffrey Landsaw- no show court

Coty Larson- court fines

Brandon Linnig- P.I., possession meth. 3/2

Edward Mcdaniel 30 of Beattyville- trespass. 3/6

William Mcintosh- DUI. 2/28

Brandon Taylor Mcoy- possession meth, reckless driving, no insurance, giving officer false info. 3/5

Shawn Miller- no show court

Robin Minix- contempt court

James Morgan- unlisted

April Mullins- DUI. 3/5

Brittany Mullins- trespass. 3/2

Deangel Napier- court fines

Andrew Penn- reckless driving, no insurance, giving officer false info, possession meth, felon w/ handgun. 3/6

Stacy Prater- possession meth. 2/28

Ashley Rogers- theft. 3/2

Kevin Rose- unlisted

Zachary Schoolar- contempt court. 

Cleveland Smith- no show court

Shawn Sparks- no show court

Eddie Sword- orders

Heather Taulbee- P.I. 3/4

Judy Thomas- contempt court

Allenna Tipton- unlisted

Philip Wesley- DUI, careless driving. 3/5

Michael Worley- court fines. 

 