William Abner- fail to comply w/ sex offender registration
William Banks- contempt court
Daniel Brezeale- resist arrest, paraphernalia
Tisha Burchett- hinder prosecution
Danny Chambers- assault, fail to render aide
Lelia Colwell- no show
William Flynn- no insurance, no license
Brandon Gillum- behind/unpaid support
George Green- no show
Bradley Hampton- DUI
Levi Hollon- contempt court
French Howard- trafficking meth, opiates
Lindsey Jones- fleeing scene of accident, permit/unlicensed driver, endangering the welfare of a child, DUI, no license, false report of accident, rape 3rd degree, sodomy 3rd degree, possession of drugs.
Carolyn E Mccauley- possession drugs
Adam Mcintosh- menacing, A.I., disorderly conduct, resist arrest.
Isaac Miller- trafficking meth
James Neace- P.I., trespass
Kyle Oakes- assault, trespass
Teresa Powell- retaliating against participant in legal process
Thomas Reed- P.I.
Curtis Scott- A.I.
Johnny Shuler- possession meth
Joshua Spencer- DUI
Dale Wilder- trafficking meth
Marshall Willoughby- possession drugs
Jessica Wolfenbarger- violate parole
