·Dominic Anderson- SAP inmate
·Hubert Anglin- no show court
·Timothy Brock- SAP inmate
·Michael Brundon- no show court
·Michael Caudill- A.I, indecent exposure. 7/5
·Herman Chambers- theft, trespass
·Cathy Cole- no show court
·Joseph Collett- DUI, open alcohol in vehicle
·Wesley Edmonson- possession meth
·Christina Fox- court fines
·Kareem Franklin- violate release
·Leslie Gross- orders
·Brian Henry- felon w/ handgun
·Jeremiah Hurdle- no show court
·Hope Johnson- violating graves
·Jordan A Johnson- theft
·Calvin Jones- no show court
·Farrell Marcum- felon w/ handgun
·Robin Minix- P.I.
·Alicia Parks- A.I.
·Sarah Rice- possession meth
·Timothy Sizemore- P.I.
·Joseph Spencer- DUI
·Mardy Stamper- no show court
·Kenneth Stepp- no insurance
·Melissa Stepp- dis conduct
·Eric Stewart- SAP inmate
·Larry Stivers- possession meth
·Amber Street- felon w/ handgun
·Paul Terry- drug paraphernalia
·Timothy Thacker- P.I.
·Christopher Thompson- assault
·David Tipton- no show
·Justin Tipton- violate release
·Bryan Tolson- possession stolen items
·Anthony Townsend- drinking alcohol in public place, possession
·Brittany Townsend- no insurance, possession meth, possession stolen items, permit violations
·Eric Townsend- unlisted charge/s
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.