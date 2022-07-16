·Dominic Anderson- SAP inmate

·Hubert Anglin- no show court

·Timothy Brock- SAP inmate

·Michael Brundon- no show court

·Michael Caudill- A.I, indecent exposure. 7/5

·Herman Chambers- theft, trespass

·Cathy Cole- no show court

·Joseph Collett- DUI, open alcohol in vehicle

·Wesley Edmonson- possession meth

·Christina Fox- court fines

·Kareem Franklin- violate release

·Leslie Gross- orders

·Brian Henry- felon w/ handgun

·Jeremiah Hurdle- no show court

·Hope Johnson- violating graves 

·Jordan A Johnson- theft

·Calvin Jones- no show court

·Farrell Marcum- felon w/ handgun

·Robin Minix- P.I.

·Alicia Parks- A.I.

·Sarah Rice- possession meth

·Timothy Sizemore- P.I.

·Joseph Spencer- DUI

·Mardy Stamper- no show court

·Kenneth Stepp- no insurance

·Melissa Stepp- dis conduct

·Eric Stewart- SAP inmate

·Larry Stivers- possession meth 

·Amber Street- felon w/ handgun

·Paul Terry- drug paraphernalia

·Timothy Thacker- P.I.

·Christopher Thompson- assault

·David Tipton- no show

·Justin Tipton- violate release

·Bryan Tolson- possession stolen items

·Anthony Townsend- drinking alcohol in public place, possession

·Brittany Townsend- no insurance, possession meth, possession stolen items, permit violations

·Eric Townsend- unlisted charge/s

