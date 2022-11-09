11/01/22 through 11/06/22

Vernon Allen 34 of Beattyville - no show court. 

Joshua Riddell- dis. Conduct, harassment

Steven Gross- dis. Conduct, trespass

Russell Riddell - trafficking meth, heroin

Farrah Willis- no show court

Melinda Powell - trafficking meth

William Cornett - possession meth

Larry Shell- strangulation, domestic assault, dating assault, threatening, unlawful imprisonment   

Randall Wiseman- unpaid court fines

Benjamin Hall- unauthorized use of vehicle

Jacob Stamper 38 of Beattyville- court no show

Tina McKinney- court no show

Geneva Nunnelley- court no show

James Williams- unpaid support

Henry Cline- unpaid court fines

Brittany Mullins- court no show

