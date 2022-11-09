11/01/22 through 11/06/22
Vernon Allen 34 of Beattyville - no show court.
Joshua Riddell- dis. Conduct, harassment
Steven Gross- dis. Conduct, trespass
Russell Riddell - trafficking meth, heroin
Farrah Willis- no show court
Melinda Powell - trafficking meth
William Cornett - possession meth
Larry Shell- strangulation, domestic assault, dating assault, threatening, unlawful imprisonment
Randall Wiseman- unpaid court fines
Benjamin Hall- unauthorized use of vehicle
Jacob Stamper 38 of Beattyville- court no show
Tina McKinney- court no show
Geneva Nunnelley- court no show
James Williams- unpaid support
Henry Cline- unpaid court fines
Brittany Mullins- court no show
