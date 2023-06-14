June 5th- 13th
-Jesse Wise- assault, tampering. KSP
-Cynthia Lykins 39- possess heroin. Menifee Sheriff Dept
-Dalton Ward 23- domestic assault. Menifee Sheriff
-Aaron Tolson 31- firearm theft. KSP
-Timothy Stacy- P.I. Wolfe Sheriff Dept
-Jason Thomas 46- possess fentanyl. Irvine PD
-Amy Thomas- possess fentanyl. Irvine PD
-Steven Brooks- possess fentanyl. Irvine PD
-John Sanders 26 of Booneville- P.I. OC Sheriff Dept
-Darrell Spicer- possess drugs. Irvine PD
-Christopher Cole- trafficking fentanyl. Irvine PD
-Ida Smith- trafficking fentanyl. Irvine PD
-William Kehler 27 of Beattyville- identity theft, assault. KSP
-Victor Jackson- strangulation, domestic assault. Madison Sheriff
-Derick Damrell- possess meth, heroin. Madison Sheriff
-Harold Gilbert- possess meth. Madison Sheriff
-Jeffrey Tarter- traffick meth, possess heroin. Madison Sheriff
-Amanda McCollister 44 of Booneville- menacing. OC Sheriff Dept
-Kallie Isaacs- possess heroin. Estill Sheriff
-Jerry Gilbert 34- dating assault. LC Sheriff Dept. Officer Haddix
-Archie Mays 56 of Beattyville - trafficking meth. Beatty PD. Officer Dunahoo
-Donald Tutt 41 of Beattyville - trafficking meth. Beatty PD Dunahoo
-Brandon Stamper 41 of Beattyville- trafficking meth. Beatty PD Dunahoo
-Sheena Terry McClain 30 of Beattyville- trafficking meth. Beatty PD Dunahoo
-Angie Gabbard- P.I. OC Sheriff
-David Lutes 31 of Beattyville-
domestic assault, strangulation.
Beatty PD Dunahoo
