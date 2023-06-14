June 5th- 13th 

-Jesse Wise- assault, tampering. KSP

-Cynthia Lykins 39- possess heroin. Menifee Sheriff Dept

-Dalton Ward 23- domestic assault. Menifee Sheriff

-Aaron Tolson 31- firearm theft. KSP

-Timothy Stacy- P.I. Wolfe Sheriff Dept

-Jason Thomas 46- possess fentanyl. Irvine PD

-Amy Thomas- possess fentanyl. Irvine PD

-Steven Brooks- possess fentanyl. Irvine PD

-John Sanders 26 of Booneville- P.I. OC Sheriff Dept

-Darrell Spicer- possess drugs. Irvine PD

-Christopher Cole- trafficking fentanyl. Irvine PD

-Ida Smith- trafficking fentanyl. Irvine PD

-William Kehler 27 of Beattyville- identity theft, assault. KSP

-Victor Jackson- strangulation, domestic assault. Madison Sheriff

-Derick Damrell- possess meth, heroin. Madison Sheriff

-Harold Gilbert- possess meth. Madison Sheriff

-Jeffrey Tarter- traffick meth, possess heroin. Madison Sheriff

-Amanda McCollister 44 of Booneville- menacing. OC Sheriff Dept

-Kallie Isaacs- possess heroin. Estill Sheriff

-Jerry Gilbert 34- dating assault. LC Sheriff Dept. Officer Haddix

-Archie Mays 56 of Beattyville - trafficking meth. Beatty PD. Officer Dunahoo

-Donald Tutt 41 of Beattyville - trafficking meth. Beatty PD Dunahoo

-Brandon Stamper 41 of Beattyville- trafficking meth. Beatty PD Dunahoo

-Sheena Terry McClain 30 of Beattyville- trafficking meth. Beatty PD Dunahoo

-Angie Gabbard- P.I. OC Sheriff 

-David Lutes 31 of Beattyville-

 domestic assault, strangulation. 

Beatty PD Dunahoo

