Rebecca Spencer 41 of Campton- drug court 11/15

Anthony Tolson 42 of Campton- drug court 11/15

Keith Helton 52 of Campton- drug court 11/15

Christopher Rose 42 of Irvine- no show. 11/16 Estill Sheriff Dept. 

Joshua Garrett 28 of Burnside- state. 11/16

Joshua Risner 29 of Rogers- felon w/ handgun, paraphernalia. KSP 11/16

Isaac Gabbard 41 of Booneville- fleeing police. Booneville PD 11/17

Michael Noble 45 of Campton- no show. Wolfe Sheriff Dept 11/17

Jennifer Vanover 32- no show. Beattyville PD 11/18

Sally Sizemore 42 of Irvine- no show. Estill Sheriff Dept 11/20

Kevin Rose 42- order. 11/20

Michael Fox 41- orders. 11/20

Daniel Robertson 33 of Irvine- warrant. 11/20

