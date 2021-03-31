be

August Dunaway- no show

Berlin Taulbee- theft of auto parts

Billy Crawford- DUI, possession meth

Brenda Mcdaniel- trafficking fentanyl, meth, trafficking within 1000 ft of school, robbery, theft

 Crystal Clontz- PI

Daniel Riddell- PI

Emma Mcintosh- possession stolen items

Jared Ross- wanton endangerment, resist arrest, fleeing police on foot

French Howard- trafficking heroin

James Baisden- DUI, no insurance, paraphernalia

James Collins- DUI, possession meth

Jessica Maggard- wanton endangerment

Michael Bishop- contempt court

Rusty Collins- possession of stolen items

Shawn Cornett- warrant

Shaun Smith- violate probation

 Joshua Turner- assault, PI

Josiah Moses- burglary

Justin Fugate- PI

Mugshots 

Unavailable for following: 

Crystal Coomer- theft 

Jerry Bennett- weekender

George Brooks- burglary, violate EPO

Michael Brundon- DUI

Ethan Bush- no license, no insurance card, obstructed windshield

Barry Couch- strangulation

John Donathan- possession meth

Bonnie Gross- DUI

Johnathan Harrison- no show

Joshua Hosten- DUI, no insurance

Bobby Howard- DUI

Shane Mosley- possession heroin

Tyler Neal- possession meth

Lloyd olinger- PI

Craig Pack- no show

Jennifer Patrick- theft

Orville Richardson- PI

Natasha Rogers- assault

Amanda Strout- DUI

Charley Taylor- DUI

Jeffrey Terry- no show

Brian Tipton- no show

Tabitha West- PI

