August Dunaway- no show
Berlin Taulbee- theft of auto parts
Billy Crawford- DUI, possession meth
Brenda Mcdaniel- trafficking fentanyl, meth, trafficking within 1000 ft of school, robbery, theft
Crystal Clontz- PI
Daniel Riddell- PI
Emma Mcintosh- possession stolen items
Jared Ross- wanton endangerment, resist arrest, fleeing police on foot
French Howard- trafficking heroin
James Baisden- DUI, no insurance, paraphernalia
James Collins- DUI, possession meth
Jessica Maggard- wanton endangerment
Michael Bishop- contempt court
Rusty Collins- possession of stolen items
Shawn Cornett- warrant
Shaun Smith- violate probation
Joshua Turner- assault, PI
Josiah Moses- burglary
Justin Fugate- PI
Crystal Coomer- theft
Jerry Bennett- weekender
George Brooks- burglary, violate EPO
Michael Brundon- DUI
Ethan Bush- no license, no insurance card, obstructed windshield
Barry Couch- strangulation
John Donathan- possession meth
Bonnie Gross- DUI
Johnathan Harrison- no show
Joshua Hosten- DUI, no insurance
Bobby Howard- DUI
Shane Mosley- possession heroin
Tyler Neal- possession meth
Lloyd olinger- PI
Craig Pack- no show
Jennifer Patrick- theft
Orville Richardson- PI
Natasha Rogers- assault
Amanda Strout- DUI
Charley Taylor- DUI
Jeffrey Terry- no show
Brian Tipton- no show
Tabitha West- PI
