Ricky Bennett Jr- theft.
Christie Brandenburg- DUI
Brandon Bullock- violate release
Aaron Charles- no show court
Casey Cockerham- DUI
Lucas Combs- court fines
John Covey- fleeing scene of accident
Todd Davidson- possession stolen items
Destiny Downs- weekender
Joshua Dozier- warrant
Michael Greiger- suspended license
William Harvey- theft
Jeremiah Hix- possession meth
Christian Hobbs- court fines
Christopher Hoskins- court fines
Cody Isaacs- no show
Amanda Mcintosh- P.I.
Meranda Merrill- P.I.
Kristin Neal- no show
John Nichols- no show
Jeff Reed- no insurance
Junior Rice- suspended license
Robin Riddell- Court fines
Wilgus Roberts- no show
Heather Rose- no show
Joshua Rose- domestic assault
Kevin Rose- A.I.
Sally Sizemore- no show
Andrew Stepp- burglary
Denvie Stokley- possession drugs
Donald Stone- fail to comply w/ sex offender registry
Jessie Stone- no insurance
Bob Terry- trafficking meth
John Tincher- warrant
Thelma Warner- trespass
Hubert Wolfinbarger- DUI
Keisha Woolery- possession meth
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.