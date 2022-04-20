be

Ricky Bennett Jr- theft. 

Christie Brandenburg- DUI

Brandon Bullock- violate release

Aaron Charles- no show court

Casey Cockerham- DUI

Lucas Combs- court fines 

John Covey- fleeing scene of accident 

Todd Davidson- possession stolen items 

Destiny Downs- weekender

Joshua Dozier- warrant

Michael Greiger- suspended license 

William Harvey- theft 

Jeremiah Hix- possession meth 

Christian Hobbs- court fines 

Christopher Hoskins- court fines 

Cody Isaacs- no show 

Amanda Mcintosh- P.I.

Meranda Merrill- P.I.

Kristin Neal- no show 

John Nichols- no show 

Jeff Reed- no insurance 

Junior Rice- suspended license

Robin Riddell- Court fines 

Wilgus Roberts- no show 

Heather Rose- no show 

Joshua Rose- domestic assault 

Kevin Rose- A.I.

Sally Sizemore- no show 

Andrew Stepp- burglary

Denvie Stokley- possession drugs

Donald Stone- fail to comply w/ sex offender registry

Jessie Stone- no insurance 

Bob Terry- trafficking meth

John Tincher- warrant

Thelma Warner- trespass

Hubert Wolfinbarger- DUI

Keisha Woolery- possession meth

