Arrests made 9/12/22 through 9/18/22

  Robert Abner- court fines unpaid 

  Joshua Adams- no show for court

  Joshua Banks- P.I.

  Linda Callco- assault

  Daniel Caudell- possess meth

  Rusty Collins- threatening

  Deliah Collins- no show for court 

  Heather Combs- court fines unpaid 

  Ryan Cooper- DUI, reckless driving, improper passing

  Cody Cromer- no show for court

  James Damron- DUI, possession meth

  Bobby Estes- no show for court

  Kahlia Fugate- theft

  Justin Gilbert- SAP inmate

  Shannon Goosey- no show for court

  Rebecca Haggard- unlisted charge/s

  Hershal Johnson- threatening, violate KY EPO

  Michael Johnson- A.I., dating assault

  Jeremy Lykins- theft , insurance, DUI suspended license

  Heather Marshall- domestic assault

  Edward Mcdaniel- theft

  Amanda Mcintosh- no show for court

  Timothy Mcintosh- violate parole

  Kevin McVey- trafficking meth, heroin

  Chris Poe- theft of bicycles

  Dallas Riley- no insurance, no tail lamps

  Charles Robar- order

  Cody Rose- court fines unpaid

  John Sanders- violate KY EPO

  Zach Scholar- contempt court

  Tabitha Shackleford- no show for court

  Anna Smith- unpaid court fines

  Leonard Snedegar- domestic assault 

  Shannon Tincher- possessione meth

Anthony Tolson- drug court order- 1 day

  Amber Wright- theft by failure to dispute property

  Neal young- fleeing police on foot

