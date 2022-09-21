Arrests made 9/12/22 through 9/18/22
Robert Abner- court fines unpaid
Joshua Adams- no show for court
Joshua Banks- P.I.
Linda Callco- assault
Daniel Caudell- possess meth
Rusty Collins- threatening
Deliah Collins- no show for court
Heather Combs- court fines unpaid
Ryan Cooper- DUI, reckless driving, improper passing
Cody Cromer- no show for court
James Damron- DUI, possession meth
Bobby Estes- no show for court
Kahlia Fugate- theft
Justin Gilbert- SAP inmate
Shannon Goosey- no show for court
Rebecca Haggard- unlisted charge/s
Hershal Johnson- threatening, violate KY EPO
Michael Johnson- A.I., dating assault
Jeremy Lykins- theft , insurance, DUI suspended license
Heather Marshall- domestic assault
Edward Mcdaniel- theft
Amanda Mcintosh- no show for court
Timothy Mcintosh- violate parole
Kevin McVey- trafficking meth, heroin
Chris Poe- theft of bicycles
Dallas Riley- no insurance, no tail lamps
Charles Robar- order
Cody Rose- court fines unpaid
John Sanders- violate KY EPO
Zach Scholar- contempt court
Tabitha Shackleford- no show for court
Anna Smith- unpaid court fines
Leonard Snedegar- domestic assault
Shannon Tincher- possessione meth
Anthony Tolson- drug court order- 1 day
Amber Wright- theft by failure to dispute property
Neal young- fleeing police on foot
