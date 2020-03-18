Detainees/Charges: NP= Mugshot unavailable. Abner, Felicia NP- no show. Andrew, Sarah- possession meth. Andrew, Dewayne- P.I. Arroyo, Jacquyeline- DUI. Baker, Cameron- threats. Barker, Camilla- endangering the welfare of a child, DUI. Brinegar, Kayla- P.I. Cockerham, Jerry- A.I. Collier, Derek NP- contempt court. Collins, Melvin NP- violate EPO. Congleton, Shelton, Camille- disorderly conduct, burglary. Crim, Brian NP- no show. Dennis, Zachariah- DUI, endangering the welfare of a child, no insurance. Drake, Franklin- assault. Fox, Christina NP- no show. Fugate, Brittany NP- court fines. Gentry, Cassie NP- no show. Gordon, Jeffrey NP- contempt court. Green, Skye NP- trespass. Griffith, James NP- court fines. Hacker, Brianna- DUI, endangering welfare of a child. Harvey, Robert Jr NP- warrant. Hensley, Jerry Jr NP- drug court. Hoffman, Alex- reckless driving, speeding, no license. Hunt, Brandon- A.I. Ison, Billy Jr NP- no show. Johnson, Billy- P.I. Keeton, Dakota NP- commitment order. Keeton, Jennifer NP- court fines. Little, Jeremiah- speeding, reckless driving. Marshall, David NP- state. Miller, Doyle NP- no show. Miss, Joshua- DUI, no insurance. Nichols, Benjamin NP- state. Patton, Darold- fleeing police. Price, Ashley- receive stolen goods. Reeves, Kenneth- disorderly conduct. Richardson, April- possession. Riley, Clarence NP- no show. Smith, Darron- A.I. Southers, Sandra- theft by cold checks. Spicer, Billy- P.I. Taulbee, Stetson NP- weekender. Terrill, bobby- burglary. Thompson, Rushie NP- warrant. Tipton, Brenda NP- warrant. Tipton, Travis- P.I. Turner, Lisa- DUI. Waddle, Holly NP- warrant. Wilder, Ethan- criminal abuse of a child under the age of 12 1st degree. Wolfe, Jackie NP- no show.
