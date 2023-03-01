02/20/23- 02/26/23

Brett Abercrombie- threatening

James Brandenburg- DUI

Kyle Broaddus- theft, possession stolen items, theft by cold checks

Megan Cope- P.I.

Addreine Rose DeBord- A.I.

Dustin Holder- possess meth

Jonah A Lainhart- theft, A.I.

Michael Lawwill- trafficking heroin

Keith Moore- threatening

Jordan Mullins- trespass

William R Owens- theft of credit/debit card, credit/debit card fraud, identity theft

Thomas R Reed- P.I., possession drugs

Cathy R Turner- domestic assault

 

