02/20/23- 02/26/23
Brett Abercrombie- threatening
James Brandenburg- DUI
Kyle Broaddus- theft, possession stolen items, theft by cold checks
Megan Cope- P.I.
Addreine Rose DeBord- A.I.
Dustin Holder- possess meth
Jonah A Lainhart- theft, A.I.
Michael Lawwill- trafficking heroin
Keith Moore- threatening
Jordan Mullins- trespass
William R Owens- theft of credit/debit card, credit/debit card fraud, identity theft
Thomas R Reed- P.I., possession drugs
Cathy R Turner- domestic assault
