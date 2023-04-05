03/27 - 4/03
Carol F Banks- DUI
Ethan R Bush- possess stolen items
Larry J Campbell- criminal littering 2 counts thereof
Curtis Cole- trafficking fentanyl
Homer Combs- theft of services
Karla Combs- theft
James R Cope- assault 1st degree
Daren Dooley- trafficking meth
Billy Gooch- domestic assault 4th degree
Shannon Goosey- possess heroin, meth
Sherry Hyman- theft
Robert Marshall- DUI
Jennifer L Patrick- unpaid support
Marcus Peters- assault 1st degree
Tara Peters- P.I., theft of services
Jacqueline Pittman- P.I.
Cassandra Puckett- false report of accident
Bobby Reynolds- P.I., theft of services
Dakota Santa- threatening
Tabatha Shackleford- P.I.
Anthony Taulbee- DUI
Larry D White- P.I., assault 4th degree
