03/27 - 4/03 

Carol F Banks- DUI

Ethan R Bush- possess stolen items

Larry J Campbell- criminal littering 2 counts thereof

Curtis Cole- trafficking fentanyl

Homer Combs- theft of services

Karla Combs- theft

James R Cope- assault 1st degree

Daren Dooley- trafficking meth

Billy Gooch- domestic assault 4th degree

Shannon Goosey- possess heroin, meth

Sherry Hyman- theft

Robert Marshall- DUI

Jennifer L Patrick- unpaid support

Marcus Peters- assault 1st degree

Tara Peters- P.I., theft of services

Jacqueline Pittman- P.I.

Cassandra Puckett- false report of accident

Bobby Reynolds- P.I., theft of services

Dakota Santa- threatening

Tabatha Shackleford- P.I.

Anthony Taulbee- DUI

Larry D White- P.I., assault 4th degree

Recommended for you