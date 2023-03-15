Jason D Anderson- reckless driving- changing drivers while in motion
Billy Belcher- burglary, fleeing police, possess meth
James S Brandenburg- trespass
James R Cockerham- burglary, fleeing police, felon w/ gun
Jerry Cockerham- possess stolen items
Derek Collier- P.I.
Chasity Combs- P.I., possess meth
Dale Conrad- A.I.
Darrell Estes- possess drugs, forgery, destruction VIN number
Lloyd Estes- reckless driving, speeding 26 mph over, wanton endangerment, fleeing police
Lisa Gabbard- P.I.
Logan Gabbard- unauthorized use of vehicle
Jeffrey Hacker- unpaid support
Amanda Mcintosh- P.I.
Freddy Mcintosh- harassment
Samantha Mcintosh- trafficking meth, fentanyl
Kyle Owens- fleeing scene of accident, A.I.
William R Owens- credit/debit card theft, identity theft, credit card fraud
Dana Parks- trafficking cocaine
Chris Poe- shop lifting
Thomas Reed- P.I., menacing, trespass
Donnie P Smith- possess meth, ATV violation
Billy Thorpe- sex abuse 1st degree
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.