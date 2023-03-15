Jason D Anderson- reckless driving- changing drivers while in motion

Billy Belcher- burglary, fleeing police, possess meth

James S Brandenburg- trespass

James R Cockerham- burglary, fleeing police, felon w/ gun

Jerry Cockerham- possess stolen items

Derek Collier- P.I.

Chasity Combs- P.I., possess meth

Dale Conrad- A.I.

Darrell Estes- possess drugs, forgery, destruction VIN number

Lloyd Estes- reckless driving, speeding 26 mph over, wanton endangerment, fleeing police

Lisa Gabbard- P.I.

Logan Gabbard- unauthorized use of vehicle

Jeffrey Hacker- unpaid support 

Amanda Mcintosh- P.I.

Freddy Mcintosh- harassment

Samantha Mcintosh- trafficking meth, fentanyl

Kyle Owens- fleeing scene of accident, A.I.

William R Owens- credit/debit card theft, identity theft, credit card fraud

Dana Parks- trafficking cocaine

Chris Poe- shop lifting 

Thomas Reed- P.I., menacing, trespass

Donnie P Smith- possess meth, ATV violation

Billy Thorpe- sex abuse 1st degree

