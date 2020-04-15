Abner, Marcus- P.I. Barrett, Sonja- receive stolen goods. Brooks, Charles- assault. Caudill, Chad- escape. Childers, Adam- no show. Feltner, Foxie- court fines. Hackworth, Linda- criminal mischief. Harvey, Dakota- disorderly conduct. Harvey, Roger- P.I. Hollon, Skylear- trespass. Jankowski, Jeremy- possession meth, heroin. Johnson, Marcum- disorderly conduct. Rice, Jacob- violate probation. Sizemore, Timothy- trespass. Smith, Shannon- no show. Smith, Shawn- P.I., threatening. Steelman, Monty- no show. Tipton, James- P.I.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.