7/30/23- 8/6/23

  Mikal Adams- possess meth. Irvine PD

  Ashley Isaacs- trafficking meth, heroin. Estill Sheriff Dept 

  Brian Rose 30 of Lexington- fail to comply w/ sex offender registration. Fayette SO

  Jacqueline Pittman- no show court. Wolfe Sheriff Dept

  Brittany Townsend- probation & parole

   Kathleen Burkstedt 48 of Booneville- fugitive. OC Sheriff Dept

  Donnie Townsend- possess meth. KSP

  Cody Smith- burglary. Wolfe Sheriff Dept

  Eddie Edmonson- 30 days. Estill Sheriff Dept

  Katrina Young- trafficking fentanyl, meth. Menifee Sheriff Dept

  Michael D Fox- no show court. KSP

  Eric Foster- DUI. Menifee Sheriff Dept

  Curtis Phillips- assault officer, threatening, dis conduct. LC Sheriff Dept. Haddix

  Damien Moore- court no show. Irvine PD

  Nathaniel Henson- Probation & Parole

  Ricky Prater- flee police. Menifee Sheriff Dept

  Alisha Gabbard- possess meth. Irvine PD

  Claude Bailey- resist arrest. Menifee Sheriff Dept

  Bobbie Agee- possess fentanyl. Irvine PD

  Tabitha Smith- possess meth. Irvine PD

  Bruce Profitt- probation violate. Wolfe Sheriff Dept

  Charles Dunn- contempt court. Wolfe Sheriff Dept

  Jonathan Hager- court fines. Irvine PD

  John Tipton- suspended license, no insurance. LC Sheriff Dept. Haddix

  Chadwick Campbell- court no show. KSP

  Thomas Hensley- court no show KSP

  David Stepp- trafficking heroin. LC Sheriff Lucas

  Phillip Todd- possess meth. LC Sheriff Lucas

  Emerald Washabaugh- no show court. Wolfe Sheriff Dept

  Jason McPhearson- violate parole. Wolfe Sheriff Dept

