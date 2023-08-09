7/30/23- 8/6/23
Mikal Adams- possess meth. Irvine PD
Ashley Isaacs- trafficking meth, heroin. Estill Sheriff Dept
Brian Rose 30 of Lexington- fail to comply w/ sex offender registration. Fayette SO
Jacqueline Pittman- no show court. Wolfe Sheriff Dept
Brittany Townsend- probation & parole
Kathleen Burkstedt 48 of Booneville- fugitive. OC Sheriff Dept
Donnie Townsend- possess meth. KSP
Cody Smith- burglary. Wolfe Sheriff Dept
Eddie Edmonson- 30 days. Estill Sheriff Dept
Katrina Young- trafficking fentanyl, meth. Menifee Sheriff Dept
Michael D Fox- no show court. KSP
Eric Foster- DUI. Menifee Sheriff Dept
Curtis Phillips- assault officer, threatening, dis conduct. LC Sheriff Dept. Haddix
Damien Moore- court no show. Irvine PD
Nathaniel Henson- Probation & Parole
Ricky Prater- flee police. Menifee Sheriff Dept
Alisha Gabbard- possess meth. Irvine PD
Claude Bailey- resist arrest. Menifee Sheriff Dept
Bobbie Agee- possess fentanyl. Irvine PD
Tabitha Smith- possess meth. Irvine PD
Bruce Profitt- probation violate. Wolfe Sheriff Dept
Charles Dunn- contempt court. Wolfe Sheriff Dept
Jonathan Hager- court fines. Irvine PD
John Tipton- suspended license, no insurance. LC Sheriff Dept. Haddix
Chadwick Campbell- court no show. KSP
Thomas Hensley- court no show KSP
David Stepp- trafficking heroin. LC Sheriff Lucas
Phillip Todd- possess meth. LC Sheriff Lucas
Emerald Washabaugh- no show court. Wolfe Sheriff Dept
Jason McPhearson- violate parole. Wolfe Sheriff Dept
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.