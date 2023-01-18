1/8/23-1/17/23

  Kevin Downes- reckless driving, trafficking meth, fentanyl, possession forged instrument. OC Sheriff Dept. 

  Jarrod Bowling- no show court. LC Sheriff Dept

  Jason Vanderpool- violate probation. LC Sheriff Dept

  Adam Childers- court fines. LC Sheriff Dept

  Thad Traylor- contempt court. LC Sheriff Dept 

  Micka Mckinney- warrant. OC Sheriff Dept. 

  Jewell Bennett- trespass, dis conduct, resist arrest. OC Sheriff Dept.

  Brian Morgan- P.I. OC Sheriff Dept.

  Travis McIntosh- possession stolen items. OC Sheriff Dept. 

  Chris Mays of Stanton- warrant. Wolfe Sheriff Dept

  Jeffrey Jones of Stanton- orders. Wolfe Sheriff Dept

  Amanda Vanderpool of Campton- probation violation. Wolfe Sheriff Dept

  Walter Couch of McKee- no show court. KSP

  Jimmy Nieves- trafficking cocaine. Meth, felon w/ firearm, possession stolen items. Irvine PD

