2/6/23- 2/13/23

   David Abner- trafficking fentanyl, meth

   James Buford Banks- trafficking meth, possession heroin

   Christopher Brandenburg- A.I., assault officer

   Michael Brundon- theft

  Jacob T Cain- P.I.

  Daniel Caudell- possession meth, hydrocodone, P.I., DUI

  Derek Collier- threatening

  Robert Fugate- unpaid support

  Chris Gabbard- DUI

  Ethan Grigsby- burglary, assault officer

  Nicholas Tyler Gross- trafficking meth

   Mitchell Hogan- P.I.

  Chris Scott Horn- trespass, possession meth

  Alley Hurt- assault

  Donnie Ray Kindred- criminal possession forged instrument

  Ashley Kirby- theft, burglary

  Shannon Kirby- theft, burglary

  Heather Marshall- violate KY EPO

  Bobbie McDaniel- assault

  Shonna Pence- possession meth

  Travis Scott Phillips- P.I.

  Chris Poe- theft

  April Porter- assault

  Geraldine Seale- DUI

  Stella Jo Sizemore- possession stolen items

