2/6/23- 2/13/23
David Abner- trafficking fentanyl, meth
James Buford Banks- trafficking meth, possession heroin
Christopher Brandenburg- A.I., assault officer
Michael Brundon- theft
Jacob T Cain- P.I.
Daniel Caudell- possession meth, hydrocodone, P.I., DUI
Derek Collier- threatening
Robert Fugate- unpaid support
Chris Gabbard- DUI
Ethan Grigsby- burglary, assault officer
Nicholas Tyler Gross- trafficking meth
Mitchell Hogan- P.I.
Chris Scott Horn- trespass, possession meth
Alley Hurt- assault
Donnie Ray Kindred- criminal possession forged instrument
Ashley Kirby- theft, burglary
Shannon Kirby- theft, burglary
Heather Marshall- violate KY EPO
Bobbie McDaniel- assault
Shonna Pence- possession meth
Travis Scott Phillips- P.I.
Chris Poe- theft
April Porter- assault
Geraldine Seale- DUI
Stella Jo Sizemore- possession stolen items
