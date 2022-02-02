Christopher Cockrell- 1/28 reckless driving, no insurance.

Dwight Collins- 1/25 A.I., reckless driving, no insurance.

Rick Harris- 1/26 dis. Conduct, menacing

Matthew Knopp- 1/26 domestic assault

Travis Little- 1/25 theft

Lorrie Mays- 1/28 trespass

Frankie Mcgee- 1/29- DUI, reckless driving

Rebecca Mcintosh- 1/24 threatening 

Charles Molands 30 of Irvine- 1/26 possession meth. Irvine PD

Melvin Morris 47 of Beattyville- 1/27 DUI, no insurance. KSP 

Adam Putton- 1/24 violate release

Luke Phillips- 1/26 persistent offender

Jeremy Pierson- 1/28 resist arrest, assault of officer, menacing 

William Puckett 30 of Irvine- 1/27 possession stolen items, fleeing police, no insurance, reckless driving, disregard stop sing

Derek Reece- 1/26 violate EPO, assault 

Daniel Riddell- 1/26 P.I.

Dallas Riley 47- 1/29 possession heroin, meth. OC Sheriff Dept

Connie Lee Roberts 49 of Booneville- 1/29 possession heroin, endangering welfare of a child. KSP 

Melissa Roberts- 1/29 P.I.

Fred Rogers 42 of Irvine- 1/25 dating assault

Jesse Swartz- 1/25 possession meth

Jesse Thacker 40 of Yellow Rock- 1/26 possession meth, violate EPO. LC Sheriff

James Tipton 50 of Irvine - 1/29 escape, possession meth. 

Regina Vance- 1/27 DUI

