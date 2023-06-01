-Leia Murrell 39- no show court. LC Sheriff Dept
-Randall B Jones 34 of Irvine- Use of minor sexual offense, rape 3rd degree, rape 2nd degree. Estil Sheriff Dept.
-Douglas Newman 35 of Irvine - escape, giving officer false info. OC Sheriff Dept.
-Jeffrey Landsaw 64 of Campton- no show court. Wolfe Sheriff Dept.
-Lisa Gabbard 46 of Campton- no show court. Jackson PD
-Joshua Riddell 40 of Irvine- P.I. KSP
-Michael Chambers 46 of Campton- DUI, no insurance. KSP
-James Maloney 33 of Campton- commitment order. Wolfe Sheriff Dept.
-Stevie Hayes 40 of Rogers- commitment order. Wolfe Sheriff Dept.
-Andrew Worley 27 of Campton- P.I. Wolfe Sheriff Dept.
-Kuhl Thomas 36 of Hazard- SAP inmate. Hazard PD
-Chris Epperson 27- no show court. Estill Sheriff Dept.
-Wesley Risner 25 of West Liberty- drug court. Wolfe Sheriff Dept.
-Linda Riddell 42- DUI, possess stolen items. Meifee Sheriff Dept.
-Dakota Lawson 26- trafficking meth. Menifee Sheriff Dept.
-Angie Gabbard 50 of Booneville- theft. Booneville PD
-Destiny Lewis 25- criminal abuse of child under 12. KSP
-Charles Roberts 47 of Booneville- P.I., assault. OC Sheriff Dept.
-Ethan Bush 22 of Campton- possess stolen items. Wolfe Sheriff Dept.
-Barry Patton- 46 of Richmond- possess meth. Laurel Sheriff Dept.
-Robert Julick Kenneth- 23- felon w/ firearm. Jackson Co. Sheriff Dept.
-Chancy Silcox 24- no show court. Kenton Co. Sheriff Dept.
-Tisha Hix 38 of Irvine- mail theft, burglary. Estill Sheriff Dept.
-Travis Scott Phillips 38 of Beattyville- P.I. LC Sheriff Dept.
-Lisa Rhodes 37 of Booneville- possess meth. KSP
-Daniel Philhower 33 of Irvine- possess meth. Irvine PD
-John Stevens 51 of Irvine- bail jump.
-Ernie Shelton 46- possess meth. OC Sheriff Dept.
-David Ratliff 45- incest under age 18, incapable of consent. KSP
-Fayette Wilder 51 of Booneville- possess meth. KSP
-Tina Wethington- no show court. LC Sheriff Dept.
-Cody Warfield 28- warrant. Menifee Sheriff Dept.
-Tyler Hays 26- P.I., assault officer. Beattyville PD
-Travis Napier 41- no show court. Irvine PD
-Stacy Prater 46- violate probation.
-James Young 24 of Booneville- commitment order
