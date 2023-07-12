Mitchell Adams- harassment, threatening
Jessica Bird- P.I.
Jamie Chambers- burglary
Richard Clark- domestic assault
Sherriden Dalton- P.I.
Jeffrey Flynn- harassment
Travis Friend- assault
Donnie Frost- menacing
Kevin Godbehere- DUI, open alcohol in vehicle
Calvin jones- P.I., possess drugs
Johnny Kilburn- unpaid support, theft
Earl Lane- traffic heroin, DUI, possess meth
Jesse Marshall- P.I.
Daniel McKinney- ATV violations, paraphernalia
Gregory Neal- P.I., AGG trafficking fentanyl
Craig Phillips Pack- possess meth
Jacob Rice- theft
Jared Ross- P.I., possess heroin, meth
Ernie Shelton- possess meth
Hawey Smith- possess meth
Jason Smith- dating assault, strangulation
Kyle Sturgill- trafficking LSD, hallucinogen
Justin Tate- P.I.
Brandon Thurman- trafficking LSD, hallucinogen
Jennifer Walters- possess heroin, meth
