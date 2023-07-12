Mitchell Adams- harassment, threatening

Jessica Bird- P.I.

Jamie Chambers- burglary

Richard Clark- domestic assault

Sherriden Dalton- P.I.

Jeffrey Flynn- harassment

Travis Friend- assault

Donnie Frost- menacing

Kevin Godbehere- DUI, open alcohol in vehicle

Calvin jones- P.I., possess drugs

Johnny Kilburn- unpaid support, theft

Earl Lane- traffic heroin, DUI, possess meth

Jesse Marshall- P.I.

Daniel McKinney- ATV violations, paraphernalia

Gregory Neal- P.I., AGG trafficking fentanyl

Craig Phillips Pack- possess meth

Jacob Rice- theft

Jared Ross- P.I., possess heroin, meth

Ernie Shelton- possess meth

Hawey Smith- possess meth

Jason Smith- dating assault, strangulation

Kyle Sturgill- trafficking LSD, hallucinogen

Justin Tate- P.I.

Brandon Thurman- trafficking LSD, hallucinogen

Jennifer Walters- possess heroin, meth

