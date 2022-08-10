Arrests made 08/01/22 through 08/07/22
Rebecca Abner- violate parole
Thomas Baker- domestic assault
Bryan Banks- possession meth
Donald Bishop- possession meth
Anthony Brooks- trafficking heroin
Mary Campbell- court no show
Bobby Couch- wanton endanger.
James Creech- court no show
Brandon Crowe- fleeing police on foot
James Ray Daniels- possession meth
Casey Edmonson- A.I.
Arthur Embry- DUI
Daniel Kelley- trafficking fentanyl
Thomas Lutes- court no show
Steven Maloney- DUI
Amanda Mcintosh- trespass
David Allen Mcintosh 39 of Bardstown- rape 1st degree, criminal abuse of a child under age 12 1st degree. Arresting agency Estill Co Sheriff Dept, officer Flynn.
Shannon Napier- court no show
Kendra Neace- court no show
Roy Nealy- contempt court
Shawn Noble- court fines
Dawn Noland- court no show
John Sanders- assault, threatening, theft
Courtney Sparks- DUI, no insurance
Jesse Stone- DUI
Phillip Stone- court no show
Tyler Terrill- state
Roger Thrash- court no show
Clifford Tibbs- court fines
David Tipton- dating assault, violate KY EPO
Eric Townsend- unlisted charge/s
Jennifer Walters- A.I.
Joey Williams- court fines
Mark Worrell- P.I.
Damien Young- court no show
