Arrests made 08/01/22 through 08/07/22

Rebecca Abner- violate parole

Thomas Baker- domestic assault

Bryan Banks- possession meth

Donald Bishop- possession meth

Anthony Brooks- trafficking heroin

Mary Campbell- court no show

Bobby Couch- wanton endanger.

James Creech- court no show

Brandon Crowe- fleeing police on foot

James Ray Daniels- possession meth

Casey Edmonson- A.I.

Arthur Embry- DUI

Daniel Kelley- trafficking fentanyl

Thomas Lutes- court no show

Steven Maloney- DUI

Amanda Mcintosh- trespass

David Allen Mcintosh 39 of Bardstown- rape 1st degree, criminal abuse of a child under age 12 1st degree. Arresting agency Estill Co Sheriff Dept, officer Flynn.

 Shannon Napier- court no show

Kendra Neace- court no show

Roy Nealy- contempt court

Shawn Noble- court fines

Dawn Noland- court no show

John Sanders- assault, threatening, theft

Courtney Sparks- DUI, no insurance

Jesse Stone- DUI

Phillip Stone- court no show

Tyler Terrill- state

Roger Thrash- court no show

Clifford Tibbs- court fines

David Tipton- dating assault, violate KY EPO

Eric Townsend- unlisted charge/s

Jennifer Walters- A.I.

Joey Williams- court fines

Mark Worrell- P.I.

Damien Young- court no show

