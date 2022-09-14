Arrests made
9/5/22- 9/11/22:
James Angel- possession stolen items
James Baisden- violate probation
Benjamin Bennidict- violate probation
Raymond Bradley- domestic assault
William Branham- possession meth
Brinn Campbell- no show court
Herman Chambers- no show court
James Collins- theft
Heidi Cooperider- criminal mischief
Misty Couch- P.I.
Delbert Estes- P.I.
Jackie Fryer- no show court
Grover Gabbard- trafficking meth, possession stolen items, obstructing governmental operations
Tony Gibson- no show court
Rebecca Haggard- weekender
Donna Hailey- trespass
Miguel De La Paz Huberta- A.I.
Timothy Huggins- no show court
Dakota Johnson- assault
Amanda Mcintosh- P.I.
April McQueen- rape victim <12 yrs of age, wanton endangerment
Felipe Montiel- DUI, reckless driving, speeding 26mph over, open alcohol in vehicle, no insurance
Melvin Morris- no show court
Ryan Newton- trafficking fentanyl, meth
Steve Norton- no show court
Alicia Parks- domestic assault
Jacqueline Pittman- criminal possession of forged instrument
Brandy Prather- trafficking fentanyl, meth
Curtis Reynolds- menacing
Adrianne Rowan- violate parole
Jennifer Sallie- no show court
Ricky Satterfield- criminal mischief
Kenny Smith- DUI
Sheena Tackett- no show court
Sheena Terry McClain- commitment order
Jessica Turner- theft
Hubert White Jr- P.I.
Joshua Woosley- court fines
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.