Arrests made 

9/5/22- 9/11/22:

  James Angel- possession stolen items

  James Baisden- violate probation

  Benjamin Bennidict- violate probation

  Raymond Bradley- domestic assault

  William Branham- possession meth

  Brinn Campbell- no   show court

  Herman Chambers- no show court

  James Collins- theft

  Heidi Cooperider- criminal mischief

  Misty Couch- P.I.

  Delbert Estes- P.I.

  Jackie Fryer- no show court

  Grover Gabbard- trafficking meth, possession stolen items, obstructing governmental operations

  Tony Gibson- no show court

  Rebecca Haggard- weekender

  Donna Hailey- trespass

  Miguel De La Paz Huberta- A.I.

  Timothy Huggins- no show court

  Dakota Johnson- assault

  Amanda Mcintosh- P.I.

  April McQueen- rape victim <12 yrs of age, wanton endangerment

  Felipe Montiel- DUI, reckless driving, speeding 26mph over, open alcohol in vehicle, no insurance

  Melvin Morris- no show court

  Ryan Newton- trafficking fentanyl, meth

  Steve Norton- no show court

  Alicia Parks- domestic assault

  Jacqueline Pittman- criminal possession of forged instrument

  Brandy Prather- trafficking fentanyl, meth

  Curtis Reynolds- menacing

  Adrianne Rowan- violate parole

  Jennifer Sallie- no show court

  Ricky Satterfield- criminal mischief

  Kenny Smith- DUI

  Sheena Tackett- no show court

  Sheena Terry McClain- commitment order

  Jessica Turner- theft

  Hubert White Jr- P.I.

  Joshua Woosley- court fines 

 

