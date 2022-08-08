7/25/22-7/31/22
Jessica Bailey- P.I.
William Banks- theft
Brandie Blankenship- no show court
Jarrod Bowling- possession meth
Margaret Brown- P.I.
Jesse Cline- court fines
Emmanuel Combs- domestic assault
Amanda Cox- trafficking meth
Stevie Cox- possession meth, heroin
Adam Estes- violate probation
Robert Fortner- unpaid support
Wendell Goodman- trespass
Brian Henry- possession stolen firearm
Bekki Hoover- no show court
Donald Hounshell- no show court
Craig Johnson- trafficking meth, opiates
Jacob Johnson- burglary
Randall Jones- court fines
Shannon Lance- violate probation
Kaitlyn Lowrey- possession meth
Carl Miles- P.I.
Robert Miller- court fines
Melissa Neal- possession meth
Royee Richardson- trafficking meth, fentanyl
Ladonna Riddell- trafficking meth, fentanyl
Wilgus Roberts- P.I.
Olympia Ross- trespass
Donna Stone- possession meth, heroin
Jessie Stone- no show court
Bradley Thorpe- no show court
Bryan Tipton- theft
Eric Townsend- weekender
Thelma Warner- trespass
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.