7/25/22-7/31/22

Jessica Bailey- P.I.

William Banks- theft

Brandie Blankenship- no show court

Jarrod Bowling- possession meth

Margaret Brown- P.I.

Jesse Cline- court fines

Emmanuel Combs- domestic assault

Amanda Cox- trafficking meth

Stevie Cox- possession meth, heroin

Adam Estes- violate probation

Robert Fortner- unpaid support

Wendell Goodman- trespass

Brian Henry- possession stolen firearm

Bekki Hoover- no show court

Donald Hounshell- no show court

Craig Johnson- trafficking meth, opiates

Jacob Johnson- burglary

Randall Jones- court fines

Shannon Lance- violate probation 

Kaitlyn Lowrey- possession meth

Carl Miles- P.I.

Robert Miller- court fines

Melissa Neal- possession meth

Royee Richardson- trafficking meth, fentanyl

Ladonna Riddell- trafficking meth, fentanyl 

Wilgus Roberts- P.I.

Olympia Ross- trespass

Donna Stone- possession meth, heroin

Jessie Stone- no show court

Bradley Thorpe- no show court

Bryan Tipton- theft

Eric Townsend- weekender

Thelma Warner- trespass

