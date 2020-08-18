Tiffany Esteppe- fail to use carseat in vehicle, DUI. Courtney Coleman- criminal abuse, endangering the welfare of a child. Michael Abner- DUI. Justin Adams- assault. Stephen Asher- possession of stolen items, DUI, no license, theft. William Baldwin- no show. Charles Boswell- trafficking meth. Heather Brashears- no show. Courtney Coleman- criminal abuse, endangering the welfare of a child. Malea Combs- theft. Sarah Combs- disorderly conduct. Tiffany Esteppe- fail to use carseat in vehicle, DUI. Jennifer Farthing- possession of stolen items, machine identity fraud over $10k. Ryan Hardy- no insurance, plates, license. Dakota Harvey- trafficking meth, selling drugs to a child under age 18. Marcum Johnson- no show. Samantha Keeton- DUI. Tommy Kirby- harassment. Lisa Mcintosh- no show. Shelby Moore- no show. Shanna Newton- warrant. Teresa Newton- DUI, leaving scene of accident, reckless driving. Christopher Noble- possession of stolen items. Charles Nutter- contempt court. Jeremy Patton- trafficking meth. Jesse Rice- possession meth. Patrick Rice- criminal mischief. Matthew Roberts- possession meth. Roland Roberts- possession of stolen items, possession meth, identify theft of machine over $10k. Stephen Robertson- DUI, no insurance. Danny Rose- possession opiates. Bruce Smith- warrant. Travis Smith- assault. James Sparks- warrant. Christopher Spicer- possession of stolen items. Sheena Terry- forged identity. Ricky Walters- violate probation. Amanda Wells- no show. Kasey White- no show. Claude Willis- DUI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.