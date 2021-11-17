No photos for
David Adkins 11/11- no show
Rachel N. Adkins 11/10- A.I., dis. Conduct
John Akers 11/9- no show
Calvin Allen 11/9- domestic assault
Daniel Bowling 11/10- court fines
Johnny Bryant 11/13 no show
Alexis Caldwell 11/11 drug court
James Collins 11/9 criminal possession of forged identity
Jesse Couch 11/10 warrant
Brandon Crowe 11/12 no show
Carl Crowe 11/12- DUI
Zachariah Dennis 11/9 P.I.
Brandon Dunn 11/8 contempt court
Eddie Edmonson 11/9 DUI
Michael Fox 11/13 order
James Franks 11/11 weekender
Charles Lutes 11/9 assault officer
Roy Nealey 11/10 violate release
Tommy Richardson Jr 11/13 no show
Kevin Rose 11/13 order
Amy Smallwood 11/8 warrant
The Beattyville Enterprise uses all available mugshots w/ permission of Three Forks Regional Jail. All detainees innocent until proven guilty. No photos un used by request- NO EXCEPTIONS!
