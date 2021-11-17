No photos for

David Adkins 11/11- no show

Rachel N. Adkins 11/10- A.I., dis. Conduct

John Akers 11/9- no show

Calvin Allen 11/9- domestic assault

Daniel Bowling 11/10- court fines

Johnny Bryant 11/13 no show

Alexis Caldwell 11/11 drug court

James Collins 11/9 criminal possession of forged identity

Jesse Couch 11/10 warrant

Brandon Crowe 11/12 no show

Carl Crowe 11/12- DUI

Zachariah Dennis 11/9 P.I.

Brandon Dunn 11/8 contempt court

Eddie Edmonson 11/9 DUI

Michael Fox 11/13 order

James Franks 11/11 weekender

Charles Lutes 11/9 assault officer

Roy Nealey 11/10 violate release

Tommy Richardson Jr 11/13 no show

Kevin Rose 11/13 order

Amy Smallwood 11/8 warrant

The Beattyville Enterprise uses all available mugshots w/ permission of Three Forks Regional Jail. All detainees innocent until proven guilty. No photos un used by request- NO EXCEPTIONS! 

