11/22/22- 11/28/22
Betty Warner 43 of
Beattyville- DUI. KSP
Jonathan Walters-
warrant. KSP
Curtis Helton- state
inmate
Dwayne Nichols- final sentenced
Raymond Smith- violate probation. Powell Sheriff Dept
James Nunnelley- unpaid court fines. Irvine PD
Joshua Edmonson- DUI. KSP
Cindy Reed- violate
probation. Irvine PD
Steven Henry- no show court.
Damien Young- no show court.
David Spencer-
domestic assault. Wolfe Sheriff Dept
Mikal Adams- no
insurance, felon w/
handgun, possession drugs, fleeing police on foot. Irvine PD
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.