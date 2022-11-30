11/22/22- 11/28/22

  Betty Warner 43 of 

Beattyville- DUI. KSP 

  Jonathan Walters- 

warrant. KSP

  Curtis Helton- state 

inmate

  Dwayne Nichols- final sentenced

  Raymond Smith- violate probation. Powell Sheriff Dept

  James Nunnelley- unpaid court fines. Irvine PD

  Joshua Edmonson- DUI. KSP

  Cindy Reed- violate 

probation. Irvine PD

  Steven Henry- no show court.

  Damien Young- no show court.

  David Spencer- 

domestic assault. Wolfe Sheriff Dept

  Mikal Adams- no 

insurance, felon w/ 

handgun, possession drugs, fleeing police on foot. Irvine PD

Recommended for you