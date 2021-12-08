All detainees innocent until proven guilty. 

All photos used w/ permission of Three Forks Jail of Beattyville. 

No photos un used by request- NO EXCEPTIONS!

Unavailable Photos: 

Betty R Abner- 12/2 court fines

Travis Adams- 11/30 hinder prosecution

Travis Barrett- 12/3 violate release

Theresa Bishop- 12/3 orders

Ernest Brinegar 35- 12/4 warrant

Jeff Chaney- 12/3 A.I. 

Dylan Dennis 12/3 DUI, no insurance

Melissa Estes 28- 11/30 no show. KSP

Autumn Evans 12/2 orders

Michael Fox 12/4 weekender

Lindsay Johnson 12/2 possession drugs

Priscilla Lewis 12/2 dis conduct, P.I.

James Moore 12/1 no show

Kimberly Morris 26 of Irvine 12/1 contempt court

Racheal Noble 12/4 no show

Daniel Riddell 45 of Irvine 11/29 court fines. EC Sheriff Dept 

Joshua Riddell 39 of Irvine 12/2 dis conduct, criminal mischief. EC Sheriff Dept 

James Roberts 12/2 possession heroin

Jennifer Lynn Roberts 11/30 no show

Haley Rowland 11/29 court fines

Rita Shepherd 11/30 court fines

Christopher Spencer 12/1 ATV violations, endangering the welfare of a child, felon w/ handgun, possession stolen items.

Brittany Tingle 12/2 no show

Jason Watkins 11/30 no show

Claude Willis 12/3 weekender

