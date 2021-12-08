All detainees innocent until proven guilty.
All photos used w/ permission of Three Forks Jail of Beattyville.
No photos un used by request- NO EXCEPTIONS!
Unavailable Photos:
Betty R Abner- 12/2 court fines
Travis Adams- 11/30 hinder prosecution
Travis Barrett- 12/3 violate release
Theresa Bishop- 12/3 orders
Ernest Brinegar 35- 12/4 warrant
Jeff Chaney- 12/3 A.I.
Dylan Dennis 12/3 DUI, no insurance
Melissa Estes 28- 11/30 no show. KSP
Autumn Evans 12/2 orders
Michael Fox 12/4 weekender
Lindsay Johnson 12/2 possession drugs
Priscilla Lewis 12/2 dis conduct, P.I.
James Moore 12/1 no show
Kimberly Morris 26 of Irvine 12/1 contempt court
Racheal Noble 12/4 no show
Daniel Riddell 45 of Irvine 11/29 court fines. EC Sheriff Dept
Joshua Riddell 39 of Irvine 12/2 dis conduct, criminal mischief. EC Sheriff Dept
James Roberts 12/2 possession heroin
Jennifer Lynn Roberts 11/30 no show
Haley Rowland 11/29 court fines
Rita Shepherd 11/30 court fines
Christopher Spencer 12/1 ATV violations, endangering the welfare of a child, felon w/ handgun, possession stolen items.
Brittany Tingle 12/2 no show
Jason Watkins 11/30 no show
Claude Willis 12/3 weekender
