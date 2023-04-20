4/10/23 to 4/16/23
Travis Adams- trespass, dis conduct
James Barres- reckless driving, no insurance
John G Barrett- 18 yr old stock/arrange/sell alcohol w/o supervision
Scotty D Davidson- P.I.
Charles Dunn- possess Meth
Anthony Lykins- unpaid support, fleeing police on foot
Jonathan Lykins- P.I.
Amanda S Mcintosh- P.I.
Jason K Mullins- possess stolen items over $10k.
Chad Newman- trafficking drugs
Loved Parks- possession drugs
Wendy Patrick- P.I., careless driving
Billy Patton- knowingly abuse/neglect of an adult
Damien Poe- possess meth
Gregory L Smith- DUI
Tina Wethington- P.I.
