4/10/23 to 4/16/23

Travis Adams- trespass, dis conduct

James Barres- reckless driving, no insurance

John G Barrett- 18 yr old stock/arrange/sell alcohol w/o supervision 

Scotty D Davidson- P.I.

Charles Dunn- possess Meth

Anthony Lykins- unpaid support, fleeing police on foot

Jonathan Lykins- P.I.

Amanda S Mcintosh- P.I.

Jason K Mullins- possess stolen items over $10k. 

Chad Newman- trafficking drugs

Loved Parks- possession drugs

Wendy Patrick- P.I., careless driving

Billy Patton- knowingly abuse/neglect of an adult

Damien Poe- possess meth

Gregory L Smith- DUI

Tina Wethington- P.I.

