No photos: Amy Abney 44- 1/8 DUI
Anna Barnes 27 of Irvine- 1/6 no show
John E Bowman 45 of Beattyville- contempt court 1/5.
James Cable 25 of Campton- 1/8 no show.
Mary Campbell- theft of credit card 1/3.
Wayne Conner- DUI. 1/5
Tommy Eversole- court fines 1/4
Daniel Haddix 35- contempt court 1/3
Charles Hamilton 45 of Irvine- trafficking fentanyl, meth, tampering evidence, possession controlled substance drugs. 1/3
Ova Hendrix 39 of Irvine- contempt court. 1/5
Claude Hollon 42 of Campton - no show 1/8
Sandy Hoskins 61 of Irvine- orders 1/6
Calvin Jones 49 of Irvine- court fines 1/5
Roger D Lane 51 of Stanton- trafficking meth, DUI. 1/5
Tyler Noble - possession stolen items, giving officer false info. 1/6
Derek Reed- no show 1/5
Kevin Rose- weekender 1/8
Tabbitha Shackelford- P.I. 1/5
Jeremie Stepp- tampering evidence 1/4
Bradley Thomas- speeding, possession meth, opiates. 1/5
Clifford Tibbs 26- no show. 1/4
All detainees innocent until proven guilty. All photos used w/ permission of Three Forks Regional Jail of Beattyville. No photos un used by request-
NO EXCEPTIONS!
