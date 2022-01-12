No photos: Amy Abney 44- 1/8 DUI

Anna Barnes 27 of Irvine- 1/6 no show

John E Bowman 45 of Beattyville- contempt court 1/5. 

James Cable 25 of Campton- 1/8 no show. 

Mary Campbell- theft of credit card 1/3. 

Wayne Conner- DUI. 1/5

Tommy Eversole- court fines 1/4

Daniel Haddix 35- contempt court 1/3 

Charles Hamilton 45 of Irvine-  trafficking fentanyl, meth, tampering evidence, possession controlled substance drugs. 1/3 

Ova Hendrix 39 of Irvine- contempt court. 1/5 

Claude Hollon 42 of Campton - no show 1/8 

Sandy Hoskins 61 of Irvine- orders 1/6 

Calvin Jones 49 of Irvine- court fines 1/5 

Roger D Lane 51 of Stanton- trafficking meth, DUI. 1/5

Tyler Noble - possession stolen items, giving officer false info. 1/6

 Derek Reed- no show 1/5

Kevin Rose- weekender 1/8

Tabbitha Shackelford- P.I. 1/5

Jeremie Stepp- tampering evidence 1/4

Bradley Thomas- speeding, possession meth, opiates. 1/5

Clifford Tibbs 26- no show. 1/4

All detainees innocent until proven guilty. All photos used w/ permission of Three Forks Regional Jail of Beattyville. No photos un used by request- 

NO EXCEPTIONS!

