1/02/23-1/08/23

   Jason D Anderson- fleeing scene of accident

   Jerry E Bennett 33 of Booneville- P.I.

   Jaylah Berryman Harrison- DUI

  William N Bishop- possession meth

  Christopher Brashears- speeding 25 mph over, careless driving

  Emma Bryant- P.I.

  Anna Caudell- A.I.

  Jonathan Curry- assault

  Lester Drake- possession drugs

  Lisa Fraley- possession meth

  Lonnie Gabbard- possession meth

  Jerry Gilbert 33 of Beattyville- assault. LC Sheriff Dept 

  Tyler Hayes- possession stolen items

  Jacob Hunt- possession heroin

  Jesse Marshall 37 of Booneville- possession meth

  Jason Paul Moore- no insurance, reckless driving

  Brian Morgan- P.I.

  Brandon Musgrave- cruelty to animals 2nd degree

  Herman I Newton 37 of Beattyville- possession heroin. LC Sheriff Dept 

  Gary Riley 51 of Booneville- possession meth

  Brazz Sawyer- assault of officer

  Dalton Schultz- DUI

  Joetta Nicole Spurlock- domestic assault

  Johnny Taulbee- possession meth

Charles Chris Thacker- disarming peace officer, felon w/ handgun

  James B Tipton- P.I.

  Becky Todd Long of Beattyville- P.I.

  James L Young III- open alcohol in vehicle, DUI, assault officer.

