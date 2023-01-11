1/02/23-1/08/23
Jason D Anderson- fleeing scene of accident
Jerry E Bennett 33 of Booneville- P.I.
Jaylah Berryman Harrison- DUI
William N Bishop- possession meth
Christopher Brashears- speeding 25 mph over, careless driving
Emma Bryant- P.I.
Anna Caudell- A.I.
Jonathan Curry- assault
Lester Drake- possession drugs
Lisa Fraley- possession meth
Lonnie Gabbard- possession meth
Jerry Gilbert 33 of Beattyville- assault. LC Sheriff Dept
Tyler Hayes- possession stolen items
Jacob Hunt- possession heroin
Jesse Marshall 37 of Booneville- possession meth
Jason Paul Moore- no insurance, reckless driving
Brian Morgan- P.I.
Brandon Musgrave- cruelty to animals 2nd degree
Herman I Newton 37 of Beattyville- possession heroin. LC Sheriff Dept
Gary Riley 51 of Booneville- possession meth
Brazz Sawyer- assault of officer
Dalton Schultz- DUI
Joetta Nicole Spurlock- domestic assault
Johnny Taulbee- possession meth
Charles Chris Thacker- disarming peace officer, felon w/ handgun
James B Tipton- P.I.
Becky Todd Long of Beattyville- P.I.
James L Young III- open alcohol in vehicle, DUI, assault officer.
