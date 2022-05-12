Marcus Abner- P.I.

Randall Anglin- court fines

Lonnie Arvin- no show court 

Michael Bishop- no show court 

John Bowman- court fines 

Nathan Bush- DUI

Remington Capps- assault

Herman Chambers- no show court

Kevin Chaney- theft of bicycle, trespass, fleeing police on foot, giving officer false info

Daryl Chapman- wanton endanger, disregard stop sign, fleeing police by vehicle

April K Combs- DUI, no insurance

Joshua Dozier- weekender

Franklin Drake III- hinder prosecution

Delbert Estes- no show court

Matthew Friend- DUI, possession meth

Angelique Gonzales- court fines 

Wendell Goodman- no show court

Steven Gross- court fines

Dakota Harvey- violate parole

Danny Hoover- A.I.

Amanda Hunt- 555 (unlisted charge)

Angelina Johnson- violate parole

Michael Noble- orders 

Darold Patton- court fines

Dale Peters- felon w/ firearm

Daniel Riddell- court fines

Justin Roberts- reckless driving 

Kevin Rose- 555 unlisted

Brooklyn Simons- no show court

Theresa Smallwood- assault officer, resist arrest

Angela Tipton- court fines

Thomas Watkins- DUI, possession drugs

Matthew Westerhause- reckless driving, fleeing scene of accident

Joseph Young- fleeing scene of accident, driving w/out license/negligence of accident. 

 

