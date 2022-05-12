Marcus Abner- P.I.
Randall Anglin- court fines
Lonnie Arvin- no show court
Michael Bishop- no show court
John Bowman- court fines
Nathan Bush- DUI
Remington Capps- assault
Herman Chambers- no show court
Kevin Chaney- theft of bicycle, trespass, fleeing police on foot, giving officer false info
Daryl Chapman- wanton endanger, disregard stop sign, fleeing police by vehicle
April K Combs- DUI, no insurance
Joshua Dozier- weekender
Franklin Drake III- hinder prosecution
Delbert Estes- no show court
Matthew Friend- DUI, possession meth
Angelique Gonzales- court fines
Wendell Goodman- no show court
Steven Gross- court fines
Dakota Harvey- violate parole
Danny Hoover- A.I.
Amanda Hunt- 555 (unlisted charge)
Angelina Johnson- violate parole
Michael Noble- orders
Darold Patton- court fines
Dale Peters- felon w/ firearm
Daniel Riddell- court fines
Justin Roberts- reckless driving
Kevin Rose- 555 unlisted
Brooklyn Simons- no show court
Theresa Smallwood- assault officer, resist arrest
Angela Tipton- court fines
Thomas Watkins- DUI, possession drugs
Matthew Westerhause- reckless driving, fleeing scene of accident
Joseph Young- fleeing scene of accident, driving w/out license/negligence of accident.
