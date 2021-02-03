Kayla Armstrong- no show.
Margaret Ashcraft- theft.
Jarrod Bowling- auto theft.
Billy Chatt- P.I., theft.
Caleb Cole- P.I.
Lucas Combs- violate release
Sarah Combs- P.I. Arresting agency KSP
Johnathan Dixon- possession heroin, meth
Charles Durham- trafficking meth. Arresting agency Estill County Dept.
Susan Freeman- no show
George Hagen- trafficking fentanyl. Arresting agency KSP
Amber Hollan- warrant
Phillip Hudson Jr- trespass. Arresting agency Breathitt Dept.
Johnny Johnson Jr- DUI, fleeing police. Arresting agency KSP
Lawrence Kehler- trafficking drugs, no license.
Ashley McCoy- possession meth
David Newton- assault
Eddie Patrick- DUI
Donald Richard- dis. Conduct
Heather Shumaker- commitment order
Christopher Sizemore- trafficking meth, heroin. Arresting agency Estill Co. Dept.
Arthur Smith- A.I.
Charles Southers- 12 days drug court order
Orville Sparks- commitment order
Bonnie Spencer- court fines
Ryan Spencer- DUI
Edward Strong- commitment order
Justin Taulbee- DUI, no insurance, no license
Ronnie Thomas Jr- domestic assault, strangulation. Arresting agency OC Sheriff
Holly Waddle- DUI, no insurance
Christopher Whisman- no show
Cassandra Watkins- posession heroin, meth
