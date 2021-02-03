be

Kayla Armstrong- no show. 

Margaret Ashcraft- theft. 

Jarrod Bowling- auto theft. 

Billy Chatt- P.I., theft. 

Caleb Cole- P.I. 

Lucas Combs- violate release

Sarah Combs-  P.I. Arresting agency KSP

Johnathan Dixon- possession heroin, meth

Charles Durham- trafficking meth. Arresting agency Estill County Dept. 

Susan Freeman- no show

George Hagen- trafficking fentanyl. Arresting agency KSP

Amber Hollan- warrant

Phillip Hudson Jr- trespass. Arresting agency Breathitt Dept. 

Johnny Johnson Jr- DUI, fleeing police. Arresting agency KSP

Lawrence Kehler- trafficking drugs, no license.  

Ashley McCoy- possession meth

David Newton- assault

Eddie Patrick- DUI

Donald Richard- dis. Conduct

Heather Shumaker- commitment order 

Christopher Sizemore- trafficking meth, heroin. Arresting agency Estill Co. Dept. 

Arthur Smith- A.I.

Charles Southers- 12 days drug court order

Orville Sparks- commitment order

Bonnie Spencer- court fines

Ryan Spencer- DUI

Edward Strong- commitment order

Justin Taulbee- DUI, no insurance, no license

Ronnie Thomas Jr- domestic assault, strangulation. Arresting agency OC Sheriff

Holly Waddle- DUI, no insurance

Christopher Whisman- no show 

Cassandra Watkins- posession heroin, meth

 

