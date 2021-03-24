Aaron Cantrell- violate parole
Amanda Mcintosh- theft, possession stolen items
Amber Street- violate parole
Cody Begley- trespass, fleeing police on foot, dis. Conduct, resist arrest
David Arajs- theft
David Smith- no show
Donnie Fields- harassment, dis. Conduct
Jarrett Masters- violate parole
Jeffrey Terry- no show
Jeffrey White- theft
Jerry Richardson- trafficking drugs
Michael Miller- DUI, no insurance
Scottie Collett- no show
Thomas Gillum Jr- sexual abuse 1st degree
Mugshots
Unavailable:
Mikal Adams- disregard stop sign, DUI, no license, no registration, improper equipment.
Jason Banks- P.I., possession drugs
Eric Brewer- no show
Robin Brulport- court fines
Cody Campbell- wanton endanger.
Kimberly Campbell- no show
Caleb Cole- no show
Wendy Cox- theft by cold checks
Christopher Crowe- 5 day order
Stanley Durbin Jr- A.I.
Jesse Hardy- court fines
Brian Henry- no insurance, suspended license
Sandra Hensley- weekender
Kimberly Howard- DUI, expired license, possession heroin
Cassandra Mcintosh- DUI
Oliver Roberts- trespass, menacing
Brian Samples- possession drugs
Rhonda Smith- possession meth, P.I.
Bobby Terrill- unauthorized parking in handicap zone, DUI, no license
The Beattyville Enterprise uses all available mugshots w/ permission of Three Forks Regional Jail. No mugshots un-used by requests. No exceptions! All detainess innocent until proven guilty. Arrests/Charges/Mugshots/Court Dockets= Public Record.
