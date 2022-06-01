5/23-5/29
Nathan Adams- careless driving. Vernon Allen- no show court. Constance Baker- no show court. Cassie Banks- weekender. Matthew Banks- weekender. Daniel Bowling- court fines. Dennis Bowling- court fines. Dustin Bush- weekender. Jerry Cockerham- no show court. Lucas Deeker- orders. John Ferrell- weekender. Steven Friend- trespass, threats. James Gabbard- no show court. Susan Gabbard- threats, assault. Benny Gumm- domestic assault, P.I. Jesse Hardy- no show court. Ricky Hobbs- court fines. Jeremy Johnson- no show court. Calvin Jones- no show court. William Kehler- assault, identity theft. Pamela Kidd- no show court. Lisa Mcintosh- fleeing police on foot. Rebecca Mcintosh- weekender. Miranda Merrell- P.I. Kayla Neeley- domestic assault. Dawn Noland- possession meth. James Norris- no show court. Geneva Nunelley- no show court. Crystal Parks- no show court. Jeffrey Perry- weekender. Ladonna Reed- willfully removing or damaging boundary marker. Daniel Riddell- P.I. Kevin Rose- contempt court. Olympia Ross- possession meth. Brittany Sargent- court fines. James Sawyers- DUI. Shawn Sparks- court fines. Timothy Striblin- violate EPO. Charley Taylor- A.i. Anthony Tolson- contempt court. Cornelius Vargas- P.I. Thelma Warner- possession meth. Brandon Webb- fleeing police on foot, giving officer false info, felon w/ firearm. Cheyanne Whitley- fail to use child restraint, DUI suspended license. Beverly Willis- possession drugs. Casey Wise- no show court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.