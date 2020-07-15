be

Michael Blanton-arresting agency Jackson PD- assault of a child, child abuse 4th degree

Floyd Bailey arresting agency Wolfe Co. Sheriff - DUI, parking in handicapped space

Jason Banks- arresting agency Wolfe Co. Sheriff- no show

Stanley Burns arresting agency OC Sheriff - possession meth

Brian Campbell- no show

Daniel Campbell- arresting agency Breathitt Co. Sheriff- DUI, speeding, no insurance 

Michael Chambers- possession meth

John Clark- A.I.

Rusty Collins arresting agency Wolfe Co. Sheriff- threatening, felon with firearm

Homer Combs- trafficking opiates

Robin Combs- P.I.

Devonda Combs- domestic assault

Jason Hudson- criminal littering, P.I.

Angelina Johnson arresting agency KSP- trafficking meth, possession opiates

Ashley Johnson- DUI

Emma Mcintosh- unauthorized use of vehicle, no license

Mack Mcintosh arresting agency Wolfe Co. Sheriff- theft, leaving scene of accident , no insurance, giving officer false info 

Melissa Mullins arresting agency Morgan Co. Sheriff- possession of meth, felon with handgun 

James Neace arresting agency Breathitt Sheriff- violate Kentucky EPO

Michael Noble- DUI

Garry Noble- trafficking codeine 

Trenton Pelfrey arresting agency KSP- trafficking meth, DUI, instructional permit, felon with handgun

Whitney Pennington arresting agency Wolfe Sheriff- dating assault, A.I.

Anthony Roberts- court fines

Wilgus Roberts- P.I.

Gary Seale- warrant

Jeremiah Shuler arresting agency Lee Sheriff- violate parole

William Sizemore- A.I.

Carl Smith- trafficking meth

Michael Smith- possession meth

James Sparks Jr- possession meth

Hope Sparks- trafficking codeine

Mitchell Spicer- non complaint weekender

Anna Stacy- possession meth

Jeffrey Terry arresting agency OC Sheriff- domestic assault

