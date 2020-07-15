Michael Blanton-arresting agency Jackson PD- assault of a child, child abuse 4th degree
Floyd Bailey arresting agency Wolfe Co. Sheriff - DUI, parking in handicapped space
Jason Banks- arresting agency Wolfe Co. Sheriff- no show
Stanley Burns arresting agency OC Sheriff - possession meth
Brian Campbell- no show
Daniel Campbell- arresting agency Breathitt Co. Sheriff- DUI, speeding, no insurance
Michael Chambers- possession meth
John Clark- A.I.
Rusty Collins arresting agency Wolfe Co. Sheriff- threatening, felon with firearm
Homer Combs- trafficking opiates
Robin Combs- P.I.
Devonda Combs- domestic assault
Jason Hudson- criminal littering, P.I.
Angelina Johnson arresting agency KSP- trafficking meth, possession opiates
Ashley Johnson- DUI
Emma Mcintosh- unauthorized use of vehicle, no license
Mack Mcintosh arresting agency Wolfe Co. Sheriff- theft, leaving scene of accident , no insurance, giving officer false info
Melissa Mullins arresting agency Morgan Co. Sheriff- possession of meth, felon with handgun
James Neace arresting agency Breathitt Sheriff- violate Kentucky EPO
Michael Noble- DUI
Garry Noble- trafficking codeine
Trenton Pelfrey arresting agency KSP- trafficking meth, DUI, instructional permit, felon with handgun
Whitney Pennington arresting agency Wolfe Sheriff- dating assault, A.I.
Anthony Roberts- court fines
Wilgus Roberts- P.I.
Gary Seale- warrant
Jeremiah Shuler arresting agency Lee Sheriff- violate parole
William Sizemore- A.I.
Carl Smith- trafficking meth
Michael Smith- possession meth
James Sparks Jr- possession meth
Hope Sparks- trafficking codeine
Mitchell Spicer- non complaint weekender
Anna Stacy- possession meth
Jeffrey Terry arresting agency OC Sheriff- domestic assault
