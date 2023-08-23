Josh Abner- bail jumper

Robert Banks- DUI

Tyler Banks- dis conduct

Timothy Creech- possess meth

Emily Evans- possess stolen items

Nicholas Green- possess stolen items

Shannon Hoskins- assault

James Lewis- unpaid support

Samantha Ratliff- possess meth

Billy Reed- P.I., possess meth

James Reynolds- strangulation, harassment

Charles Riddell- domestic assault

Jason Smith- DUI

Jonathan Sparks- trafficking meth

Brittany Spencer- cruelty to animals, littering

Marcus Spurgeon- indecent exposure

Bradley Stamper- assault

