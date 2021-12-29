Unavailable Photos:
Vanessa Jones 44 of Irvine- court fines. 12/21/21
Benjamin Harrison 34 of Jackson- DUI. 12/22/21
Brian Trent 33 of Stanton- stalking, trespassing, intimidating legal participant. 12/22/21
Ashley Plowman 26 of Irvine- contempt court. 12/22/21
Trenton Hall 24 of Irvine- possession drugs. 12/22/21
Robert Edwards 50 of Winchester. Theft 12/23/21
Christopher Olinger 36 of Hazard- contempt court. 12/23/21
Rachel Kilburn 38 of Campton- no show. 12/24/21
Christian Martin 21 of Richmond- wanton endangerment, discharge firearm across public rd, A.I. 12/26/21
Amber Hollan 31- violate release. 12/26/21
Anthony Tolson 43- warrant 12/26/21
Thomas Raider 33 of Irvine- burglary. 12/27/21.
All detainees innocent until proven guilty. All photos used w/ permission of Three Forks Regional Jail of Beattyville. No photos un used by request-
NO EXCEPTIONS!
