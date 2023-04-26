4/17/23- 4/23/23

William N Bishop- fleeing scene of accident, reckless driving, P.I.

Woodrow Campbell- A.I., bail jumper

Daniel Caudell- possess meth

Caleb Cole- P.I.

Dale Conrad- A.I.

Matthew Creekmore- DUI, fleeing scene of accident

Wesley Edmonson- A.I. 

Hope Evans- possess meth

Angela J Gabbard- P.I.

David Hines- DUI, speeding 18 mph over

Patrick Mahoney- theft

Jeffrey McCormick- theft by cold checks

Troy Melton- assault 4th degree

Meghan Neal- possess drugs

Brack Newman- possess meth

Shanna Newton- DUI

Kayla Patrick- intimidating participant in legal process, unlawful transaction w/ child

David Stamper- possess meth

Tamara Thomas- assault 4th degree child abuse

Kayla Wilder- possess heroin

Recommended for you