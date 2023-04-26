4/17/23- 4/23/23
William N Bishop- fleeing scene of accident, reckless driving, P.I.
Woodrow Campbell- A.I., bail jumper
Daniel Caudell- possess meth
Caleb Cole- P.I.
Dale Conrad- A.I.
Matthew Creekmore- DUI, fleeing scene of accident
Wesley Edmonson- A.I.
Hope Evans- possess meth
Angela J Gabbard- P.I.
David Hines- DUI, speeding 18 mph over
Patrick Mahoney- theft
Jeffrey McCormick- theft by cold checks
Troy Melton- assault 4th degree
Meghan Neal- possess drugs
Brack Newman- possess meth
Shanna Newton- DUI
Kayla Patrick- intimidating participant in legal process, unlawful transaction w/ child
David Stamper- possess meth
Tamara Thomas- assault 4th degree child abuse
Kayla Wilder- possess heroin
