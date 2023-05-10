5/1/23- 5/7/23

Travis Adams- possess meth

Izaiah Allen- assault

Lester Barrett- theft, assault

Jarrod Bowling- theft

Ronnie J Chaney- P.I., theft

Shawn Donathan- possess meth

Roderick Fields- possess stolen items

Joey Harkins- domestic assault

Jordan Johnson- theft

Marsha Maggard- possess meth

Charlie G Mays- unpaid support

Jennifer Roberts- P.I. Steven Taylor- obstructing government operations, P.I.

Sheena Terry- theft

Jonathan Turner- A.I.

Betty Warner- drug paraphernalia

Randall Wiseman- P.I.

Recommended for you