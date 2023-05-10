5/1/23- 5/7/23
Travis Adams- possess meth
Izaiah Allen- assault
Lester Barrett- theft, assault
Jarrod Bowling- theft
Ronnie J Chaney- P.I., theft
Shawn Donathan- possess meth
Roderick Fields- possess stolen items
Joey Harkins- domestic assault
Jordan Johnson- theft
Marsha Maggard- possess meth
Charlie G Mays- unpaid support
Jennifer Roberts- P.I. Steven Taylor- obstructing government operations, P.I.
Sheena Terry- theft
Jonathan Turner- A.I.
Betty Warner- drug paraphernalia
Randall Wiseman- P.I.
